EVANS, Stewart Gordon:

21.4.1951 - 6.6.2019

Aged 68. Peacefully and with dignity, Stew is now at rest. Loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Maria. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Ange, Jo and Chris O'Neill, Michael and Rachael. Loved Granddad of Molli (his favourite Granddaughter) and Kaleb (his favourite Grandson).

"We Love You, Because".

Heartfelt thanks to Scott Babbington, Joseph Mundava, Lewis Arundell, and Mark Holland. Special thanks to Julie Stevens (our night Angel) and all the Carers that made it possible to bring Stew home. Thank you to the Cancer Society. All messages to the Evans family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Daffodil House Christchurch would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Stew will be held at The Fairlie Community Centre, Main Street, Fairlie, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 1.00pm.

Betts Funeral Services



