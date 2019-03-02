Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven GRAHAM. View Sign



Steven John (Steve):

Passed away peacefully in Christchurch, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, aged 56 years. Much loved partner of Lisa for 33 years, amazing Dad of Chloe, Aleisha, Samantha, and Teagan and a loved brother of Marlene, Carol, Gail and families.

'Taken far too young,

but will be loved and remembered forever.'

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Steve Graham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated (for Pancreatic Cancer Research) and may be made at the service. A Service for Steve will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 6, at 2.00pm.







