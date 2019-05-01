SHANNAHAN,
Stephen John:
On April 30, 2019, at home after a battle bravely fought. A kind and caring man now at rest. Much loved partner and best friend of Jacky; much loved son of Oonah and the late John Shannahan, and loved and respected father of Gregory, and Patrick. Loved brother of Louise. Loved and respected father figure to Heydan and Mayo, Ezra and Kerri, Astrea and Aaron, Callan and Megan, and much loved Gran Gran to Amika, Ariana, Brooklyn, Mason, Kiki, Eziah and Nixon. Messages to the Shannahan family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Red Cross would be appreciated and can be made at the service. The Funeral Mass for Stephen will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Woolston, on Friday, May 3, at 2.00pm. Private thereafter.
Published in The Press from May 1 to May 2, 2019