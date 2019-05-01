Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen SHANNAHAN. View Sign Service Information Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033430919 Death Notice



Stephen John:

On April 30, 2019, at home after a battle bravely fought. A kind and caring man now at rest. Much loved partner and best friend of Jacky; much loved son of Oonah and the late John Shannahan, and loved and respected father of Gregory, and Patrick. Loved brother of Louise. Loved and respected father figure to Heydan and Mayo, Ezra and Kerri, Astrea and Aaron, Callan and Megan, and much loved Gran Gran to Amika, Ariana, Brooklyn, Mason, Kiki, Eziah and Nixon. Messages to the Shannahan family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Red Cross would be appreciated and can be made at the service. The Funeral Mass for Stephen will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Woolston, on Friday, May 3, at 2.00pm. Private thereafter.







SHANNAHAN,Stephen John:On April 30, 2019, at home after a battle bravely fought. A kind and caring man now at rest. Much loved partner and best friend of Jacky; much loved son of Oonah and the late John Shannahan, and loved and respected father of Gregory, and Patrick. Loved brother of Louise. Loved and respected father figure to Heydan and Mayo, Ezra and Kerri, Astrea and Aaron, Callan and Megan, and much loved Gran Gran to Amika, Ariana, Brooklyn, Mason, Kiki, Eziah and Nixon. Messages to the Shannahan family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Red Cross would be appreciated and can be made at the service. The Funeral Mass for Stephen will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Woolston, on Friday, May 3, at 2.00pm. Private thereafter. Published in The Press from May 1 to May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers