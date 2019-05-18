Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen MITCHELL. View Sign Death Notice



MITCHELL, Stephen James Stuart (Steve):

Passed peacefully on May 16, 2019, just short of his 89th birthday. Much loved husband of Heather (deceased), and Beverley, and father of Sandra, Craig, Tracey, Greg, and Tina, and their families. Larger than life grandfather and great-grandfather, and a cherished friend of Leanne O'Donnell. Our heartfelt thanks to Leanne, the teams at Darfield Hospital, Burwood Hospital and Anthony Wilding for their compassion and excellent care of Steve. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Steve Mitchell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to the Cancer Society in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at Darfield Recreation Centre, North Terrace, Darfield, on Thursday, May 23, at 12.30pm, followed by a burial at Kimberley Cemetery. Please join Steve in spirit for one last beer to talk hunting and rugby.







