KETT,
Stephen Edward (Steve):
On May 27, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 62 years. Dearly loved dad of Shelley, Jennifer, and Nicola, proud granddad of Nevaeh, Rhiley, and Evelyn, and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to Mike, Carol, Elaine, and Michelle for all their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stephen Kett, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Steve's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, June 1, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 29, 2019