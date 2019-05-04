FORD, Stephen Wayne:
The Ford family wish to announce the passing of their beloved husband, father and grandfather Stephen Wayne Ford. Stephen passed away at home with the support of his wife on May 1, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with diabetes related heart complications. Stephen will be sorely missed by his wife Bronwyn, and children Lisa, Aaron, Jessica, Matthew, Kathryn, Sabrina, and all his grandchildren. Messages c/- the Ford family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640.
"Love you to the moon
and back dad."
At the family's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 4, 2019