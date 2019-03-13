PEGG, Stephanie Mary
|
(formerly Brown):
Peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Aged 64 years. Dearly loved mother of Mathew Brown, Victoria Dowall, and Ashley Brown, beloved daughter of the late Betty Sharr (Doherty) and Andrew Pegg, loved little sister of Brian Pegg and loved grandma of her 9 grandchildren. Messages to the Pegg family, c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Stephanie's life, will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019