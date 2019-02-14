Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Stephanie Paulette:

On February 11, 2019, passed away at home with her parents by her side, aged 63 years. Dearly loved and very special daughter of Naomi and Gerald, loved sister of Leigh, and David and sisters-in-law Susan, and Serena. Loved aunt of Joshua, Nicholas, Bridget, and James and extended families, also loved cousin Jann. Special thanks to all the staff of Nurse Maude for their dedicated care. Messages to the Marston family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Handmade Studios and Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The funeral will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, February 18 at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.







