BURROWS,
Stanton Richard:
On Saturday, June 8, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his loving family; aged 84 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rick and Debbie, and Bradley and Katrina, loved granddad of Adam and Jess; Pamela, Lacarnia, Kyla and Casey, loving great-grandfather of Maiiaisha, Ryder, Jayden, Adee and Aurora, beloved brother and brother-in-law of Bruce, Warren and Joyce, Ann, Rodney and Helen, Neville and Jennifer, Valerie and Robin, Leonie, Yvonne and Paul, loving uncle of all his nephews and nieces, and a dear friend of Ralph. Messages to the Burrows family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Stanton will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, June 13, at 11.00am. Interment thereafter at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2019