Stanley SPENCER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley SPENCER.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

SPENCER, Stanley (Stan):
Royal Navy, Reg: DJX564657. On April 20, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia, much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and John Whyman, Sherrill and Kevin Streeter, and David and Marilyn, and a loved grandad to all his grandchildren. The funeral service for Stan will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 1, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.