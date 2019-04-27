SPENCER, Stanley (Stan):
Royal Navy, Reg: DJX564657. On April 20, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia, much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and John Whyman, Sherrill and Kevin Streeter, and David and Marilyn, and a loved grandad to all his grandchildren. The funeral service for Stan will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 1, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019