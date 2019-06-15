LAY, Stanley:
Passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019, at Parkstone Care Home, (late of Bickerton Street), aged 97 years. Loved and devoted husband of Ivy for 75 years, loved father and father-in-law of Dennis and Winnie, Margaret and Jim, Gary and Robyn, Jeff and Jann; loved Goong Goong and Yeh Yeh of Michelle and Dave, Stephanie and Stephen, Christopher and Xi, Andrew and Jenna; Sandy, Greg and Selena; Angela and Murray, Richie and Lisa; and Georgia; loved great-grandfather of Breckin, McKenna; Sammy; Cory, Kahu, Ivy; Charlie, Ava, and Billie. Special thanks to Stanley's carers at Parkstone Care Home. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stanley Lay, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Stanley, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service or donate directly online at www.cancernz.org.nz. The Funeral Service for Stanley will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 19, at 10.00am. Burial to follow at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019