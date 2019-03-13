BAMBER, Stan (Stanley):
On March 12, 2019, peacefully at Christchuch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 63 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Cathy and Bob, Lyn, Jenni and David, and loved uncle of Michael. Beloved Pa of Matthew, Erin, and Travis; Ayden, Rachelle, and Jeremy; Amelia, Eilish, and Ronan, and great-grandpa of Noah, Flynn, and Ivy. Loved brother to Peter and his family in the U.K., and loved brother-in-law of Pat. Messages to the Bamber family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A private family and friends farewell to celebrate Stan's life will be held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019