Stanley Robert (Stan):

Peacefully passed away on March 26, 2019, at Ultimate Care Bishop Selwyn. Loved husband and friend for 70 years of Ray (nee Butterfield). Love and respected father of Peter and Lynda (Christchurch); Margaret and David Osborne (Kaikohe). Treasured Pop and (Poppie Stan) of Andrew and Theresa (Everly) (Whangarei); Carina Osborne and Esti Rubio (Ashley, Adam and Sophie) (Dunedin); Alex and Hayley (Cody, Taylah and Ellie) (Kerikeri). Brother and brother-in-law of Ron and Joyce (Brisbane) and the late Les and Lorna, and Gladys and Dick Thornton. To the wonderful staff at Bishop Selwyn, thank you for the love and care of our parents.

Eternal life does not begin upon death but with family

Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Stan Jessett, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with family wishes, a private service and cremation has taken place.







