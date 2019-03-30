NAYLOR, Simon Mark:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simon NAYLOR.
Passed away after a short battle on Thursday, March 28, 2019 aged 52. Loved partner of Tracy. Son of Colin and the late Val. Brother to Terry and Jane, Clare and Neil, Ann and Doug, and Colin and Mary. Uncle to Nick, Josh, Lucy, Bridget, Kate, Anna, Thomas, Hamish and Maddy. A memorial service will be held at the Cellar Door, Alexandra, on Wednesday, April 3, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019