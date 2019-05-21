Sidney ANDERSON

ANDERSON, Sidney Claire:
Peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Chatswood Hospital. Aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Colin, loved mother of Tim, Nick, Jeremy, Peter and the late Phillipa, and loved by their families. Messages to the Anderson family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A service to celebrate Sidney's life will be held in St Mark's School Hall, 33 Cholmondeley Avenue (please park at the river end), on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press from May 21 to May 22, 2019
