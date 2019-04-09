WELSH, Shona Mary:
Suddenly passed away at Christchurch Hospital, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in her 87th year. Only daughter of the late Bernard and Eileen Newitt of Timaru. Loving wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynley, Heather, and Kevin and Mary. Grandmother of Jacques and Dena. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Messages to the Welsh Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Funeral Service for Shona will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, April 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 9, 2019