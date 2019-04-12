WARREN, Shirley Jennifer
(nee Gardner):
On April 10, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family at St Allisa Lifecare; in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Geoffrey, dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Nicki and Craig, and the late John. Adored Gran of Catie, Becky and Shea, and great-gran of Meadow-Jade. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Edward and Patricia, Ann and David Collingwood (dec). Thank you to the staff at Kauri Lodge and St Allisa for their love and care of Shirley. Messages to the Warren family c/- 24 Spring Place, Leeston 7632. A service for Shirley will be held in the St John Anglican Church, High Street, Leeston, Tuesday, April 16, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019