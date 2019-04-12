Shirley WARREN

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "To Geoff and All the Family,thinking of you at this Sad..."
    - Hilary Boal
  • "Geoff & family. Our thoughts are with you in your sad loss..."
    - Lynette Williams
  • "To Geoff, immediate and extended family, our deepest..."
    - Sue & Jim Upston
  • "Deepest Sympathy and love from Kathleen and Gerard McMahon..."

WARREN, Shirley Jennifer
(nee Gardner):
On April 10, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family at St Allisa Lifecare; in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Geoffrey, dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Nicki and Craig, and the late John. Adored Gran of Catie, Becky and Shea, and great-gran of Meadow-Jade. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Edward and Patricia, Ann and David Collingwood (dec). Thank you to the staff at Kauri Lodge and St Allisa for their love and care of Shirley. Messages to the Warren family c/- 24 Spring Place, Leeston 7632. A service for Shirley will be held in the St John Anglican Church, High Street, Leeston, Tuesday, April 16, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.