THOMSON, Shirley Dorothea
(nee Morley):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Essie Summers Rest Home, aged 93 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Joan, and loved mother of Jenefer and Ishtar. Much loved nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to her carers and nursing staff at Essie Summers. Messages may be addressed to the Thomson family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from May 23 to May 24, 2019