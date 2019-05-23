Shirley THOMSON

Guest Book
  • "John, Jenny and Penny, It was a special time - young..."
    - Jill Bainbridge nee McGillivray - former neighbour
  • "My thoughts and prayers go out to all the Thomson family..."
    - Suzanne Whitten
  • "Shirley was a very special lady, at 19 I was employed by..."
    - Mike Chandler
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

THOMSON, Shirley Dorothea
(nee Morley):

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Essie Summers Rest Home, aged 93 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Joan, and loved mother of Jenefer and Ishtar. Much loved nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to her carers and nursing staff at Essie Summers. Messages may be addressed to the Thomson family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.