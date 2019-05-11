Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley TAYLOR. View Sign Death Notice



Shirley Morag (Morag):

On May 2, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Louise and Graeme Besley, Priscilla and Mark Chapman, and Edward and Amanda Taylor, special Grandmother to Richard and Rachel, Kate, Jenny, John and David and Ruby, Coco, Hector and Daisy, and a very special Great-Grandmother to Alex and Oliver, Ella, Ben and Chloe and Thomas, and loved sister of Alison Chaffey. The family would like to thank the staff an Anthony Widling Retirement Village and Doctors Danielle Brown and Caroline McKenzie of Halswell Health for their wonderful care and support. In accordance with Morag's wishes a cremation and private family memorial service has been held. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Morag Taylor, c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240.







TAYLOR,Shirley Morag (Morag):On May 2, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Louise and Graeme Besley, Priscilla and Mark Chapman, and Edward and Amanda Taylor, special Grandmother to Richard and Rachel, Kate, Jenny, John and David and Ruby, Coco, Hector and Daisy, and a very special Great-Grandmother to Alex and Oliver, Ella, Ben and Chloe and Thomas, and loved sister of Alison Chaffey. The family would like to thank the staff an Anthony Widling Retirement Village and Doctors Danielle Brown and Caroline McKenzie of Halswell Health for their wonderful care and support. In accordance with Morag's wishes a cremation and private family memorial service has been held. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Morag Taylor, c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. Published in The Press on May 11, 2019

