Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley SIMPSON. View Sign



(formerly Taylor):

On March 30, 2019, passed peacefully at Windsor Care, aged 87 years. Loving wife of Gavin, and the late Ted Taylor, loving and caring mum and mother-in-law of Gordon and Maree, David and Eileen, Gavin and Janice, Trevor and Jackie, kind, caring and chatty nana of Carl, Glen; Ainsley; Tim, Sam; Samantha, and Scott, and great-grandmother to her six great-grandchildren. Special friend to Debbie and Eion, and Maxine. Also a part of her extended Simpson step-family. Special thanks to the team at Windsor Care for their loving care of our mum. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Simpson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, April 3 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.







SIMPSON, Shirley Gladys(formerly Taylor):On March 30, 2019, passed peacefully at Windsor Care, aged 87 years. Loving wife of Gavin, and the late Ted Taylor, loving and caring mum and mother-in-law of Gordon and Maree, David and Eileen, Gavin and Janice, Trevor and Jackie, kind, caring and chatty nana of Carl, Glen; Ainsley; Tim, Sam; Samantha, and Scott, and great-grandmother to her six great-grandchildren. Special friend to Debbie and Eion, and Maxine. Also a part of her extended Simpson step-family. Special thanks to the team at Windsor Care for their loving care of our mum. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Simpson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, April 3 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers