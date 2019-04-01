SIMPSON, Shirley Gladys
(formerly Taylor):
On March 30, 2019, passed peacefully at Windsor Care, aged 87 years. Loving wife of Gavin, and the late Ted Taylor, loving and caring mum and mother-in-law of Gordon and Maree, David and Eileen, Gavin and Janice, Trevor and Jackie, kind, caring and chatty nana of Carl, Glen; Ainsley; Tim, Sam; Samantha, and Scott, and great-grandmother to her six great-grandchildren. Special friend to Debbie and Eion, and Maxine. Also a part of her extended Simpson step-family. Special thanks to the team at Windsor Care for their loving care of our mum. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Simpson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, April 3 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2019