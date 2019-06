PAWSON,Shirley Mona (Nan):On May 29, 2019, passed away peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 82 years. Devoted wife and soulmate of the late John, much loved mum and mother-in-law of David and Robyn, and Dianne, loved 'Nan' of Mike, James; Tyler, Chelsy, and Brayden, great-nan of Freya, and a loved sister and sister-in-law. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Parklands Hospital, Kauri Wing, for their loving care of Shirley. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Pawson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury in memory of Shirley would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 5, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.