PAWSON,
Shirley Mona (Nan):
On May 29, 2019, passed away peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 82 years. Devoted wife and soulmate of the late John, much loved mum and mother-in-law of David and Robyn, and Dianne, loved 'Nan' of Mike, James; Tyler, Chelsy, and Brayden, great-nan of Freya, and a loved sister and sister-in-law. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Parklands Hospital, Kauri Wing, for their loving care of Shirley. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Pawson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury in memory of Shirley would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 5, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019