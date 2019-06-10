HOBBS, Shirley:
On June 7, 2019, peacefully at Methven House. In her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Maree and Michael Isherwood, and Glenys and Kelvin McBeth. Adored and special Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Ivy, the late Kathleen, the late Myrtle and their families. Messages to the Hobbs family PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to Methven Care Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Shirley will be held at the Mt Hutt Memorial Hall, Main Street, Methven, on Friday, June 14, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by private interment.
Published in The Press from June 10 to June 13, 2019