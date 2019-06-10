Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley HOBBS. View Sign Death Notice



On June 7, 2019, peacefully at Methven House. In her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Maree and Michael Isherwood, and Glenys and Kelvin McBeth. Adored and special Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Ivy, the late Kathleen, the late Myrtle and their families. Messages to the Hobbs family PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to Methven Care Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Shirley will be held at the Mt Hutt Memorial Hall, Main Street, Methven, on Friday, June 14, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by private interment.







HOBBS, Shirley:On June 7, 2019, peacefully at Methven House. In her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Maree and Michael Isherwood, and Glenys and Kelvin McBeth. Adored and special Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Ivy, the late Kathleen, the late Myrtle and their families. Messages to the Hobbs family PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to Methven Care Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Shirley will be held at the Mt Hutt Memorial Hall, Main Street, Methven, on Friday, June 14, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. Published in The Press from June 10 to June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers