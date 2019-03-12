CARSON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley CARSON.
Shirley Craig (nee Barr):
On March 3, 2019, at Sumner; in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Carson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Barbara, Andrew and Pauline, Peter and Kath, Chris and Jeanie. Loved Grandma of Bronwen, Andrew, Nic, Justine, Amy, Izzy, Rose and the late Ben. Loved Great-Grandma of Emma, Tom, Briar, Luca, and Olivia. Loved sister of Lorraine, Alison and John (all deceased), and a cousin to Jan. In accordance with Shirley's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to the Carson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019