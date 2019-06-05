BRYCE, Shirley Edith Ada:
Absolutely adored by everyone. Loved wife of the late James (Jim). Mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Annette, Lyn and Ken, Craig and Belinda, Aynsley and Pam. Nana of Matthew, Anna, Jeffrey, Scott, Michael, Robbie and Rachel. Great-Nana to Arden and Tegan. The Funeral Service will be held at St Mark's Chapel, 14A Henry Wigram Drive, Wigram, Christchurch, on Wednesday, June 5, at 2.30pm.
Dearly treasured and will be missed greatly.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019