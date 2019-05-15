BAIRD, Shirley Georgina:
Peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, with family at Resthaven Village, Gore. Loving wife of the late Jim, loved and respected mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother of Bryce and Linda, Paigan, Callum, Lochlan, Finn, and Piper Lane (Christchurch), Graham and Ann, Campbell, and Harry (Gore), Derrick, Shannon, Jessica, Connor, Georgia, Brenton, and Sharna (Invercargill).
"Deep in my heart a memory
is kept, to love, to cherish,
never to forget"
At Shirley's request a private family service will be held. Messages to Graham and Ann Baird, 13 Lewis Street, Gore 9710.
Published in The Press on May 15, 2019