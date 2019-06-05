BAILEY,
Shirley (nee Foster):
After a sudden health decline, Shirley passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, in her apartment in Palm Grove, aged 96. Much loved wife of the late Colin, much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Suzi and Rob (ChCh), and Paul (Australia), much loved sister and sister-in-law of Pam and the late Roy King (Rotorua), loved Nanna of James, Hope and Thomas (Australia), special Nanna ''Shirley'' to Ryley, Thomas, Mia and Ocean, and loved friend to many, especially Pat Berney and Pam Ryder who provided constant love and support. A private cremation has been held in accordance to Shirley's wishes. A celebration of Shirley's life will be arranged at a later date. Messages to Mainland Crematorium, PO Box 8507, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019