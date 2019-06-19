Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shing LEE. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, aged 78 years. Devoted husband of the late Yem Shui, much cherished father and father-in-law of David and Diana, John and Jo; loving grandfather of Alexa, Ethan, Sophie, and Sarah. A truly kind, humble and generous man who through hard work, determination and skilled hands overcame physical barriers to achieve so much. He had an extraordinary life; touched and enriched the lives of so many, and was an inspiration to us all. Stanley joins Yem Shui in a better place. Messages may be sent to the Family of the late Stanley (Shing Min) Lee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Stanley (Shing Min) will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, June 22, at 10.00am, followed by burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Linwood.







LEE, Shing Min (Stanley):Passed away peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, aged 78 years. Devoted husband of the late Yem Shui, much cherished father and father-in-law of David and Diana, John and Jo; loving grandfather of Alexa, Ethan, Sophie, and Sarah. A truly kind, humble and generous man who through hard work, determination and skilled hands overcame physical barriers to achieve so much. He had an extraordinary life; touched and enriched the lives of so many, and was an inspiration to us all. Stanley joins Yem Shui in a better place. Messages may be sent to the Family of the late Stanley (Shing Min) Lee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Stanley (Shing Min) will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, June 22, at 10.00am, followed by burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Linwood. Published in The Press on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers