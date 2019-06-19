LEE, Shing Min (Stanley):
Passed away peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, aged 78 years. Devoted husband of the late Yem Shui, much cherished father and father-in-law of David and Diana, John and Jo; loving grandfather of Alexa, Ethan, Sophie, and Sarah. A truly kind, humble and generous man who through hard work, determination and skilled hands overcame physical barriers to achieve so much. He had an extraordinary life; touched and enriched the lives of so many, and was an inspiration to us all. Stanley joins Yem Shui in a better place. Messages may be sent to the Family of the late Stanley (Shing Min) Lee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Stanley (Shing Min) will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, June 22, at 10.00am, followed by burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Linwood.
Published in The Press on June 19, 2019