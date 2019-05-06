CARTER, Sheila Ann:
Passed away on May 2, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 86 years. Loved sweetheart and wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, ma, nana and great-nana to Jan and Pete, David and Andrea, Tash, Brad, Olivia and Ngila, Kim, Carey and Jak, Rebecca, Christopher, Trudi and Charlie, Michael and Tim and friend to Robyn. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the St Albans Retirement Village for their love and care of Sheila. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium, Johns Road, on Thursday, May 9, at 1.30pm. Messages may be sent to the Carter family PO Box 5659, Papanui, Christchurch 8542.
Published in The Press from May 6 to May 8, 2019