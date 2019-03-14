O'CONNOR (aka McKENZIE),
Shawn Ronayne Kevin:
On March 12, 2019. Dearly loved son of Jenny and Murray, loved Dad of Melissa and Tim, and Dominic. Beloved brother of Jessie and Troy. Loved grandson of Nancy, Patricia and the late Owen, and Nana McKenzie, much loved uncle of Ashty, Mason, and Owen, and much loved nephew of Charlie, Terry, David, Danny, and Kathleen. Loved by all the bro's and his many cousins. Messages to the O'Connor Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Shawn will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch Tomorrow (Friday), March 15, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2019