Sharon LILLEY

Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

LILLEY,
Sharon Margaret (Shaza):
On June 6, 2019, aged 29 years. Cherished fiancee of Jason. Loved daughter of Alan and Wendy. Loved granddaughter of Roy (dec) and Ruth, and Vera Clearwater (dec). Loved sister of Nathan and honourary brother Ricco. Loved niece of Barry and Julie, Anne and Rick, Lois and Greg, and Martin and Joanne.
Kind, caring and
strong willed to the end.
Thanks to the team at Timaru Hospital ICU and to Sharon's loyal friends, Zena, VJ and Dean. A service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA Timaru will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to The Lilley Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in The Press on June 8, 2019
