COTTLE,
Sharland Faye (Granny):
At her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in her 74th year. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Norma and Noel Latimer, Mark and Rebekah Shelley, and Monica and Nick Clarke. Loved grandmother of Matthew, Nicolle, Riki, Libby, Rico, Charlotte, and Manu. Messages c/- PO Box 443, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Granny's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads (entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road) on Monday, May 20, at 12.30pm.
