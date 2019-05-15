Sharland COTTLE

Guest Book
  •  
    - Leeanne Schieving
  • "My thoughts & prayers are with you all, such a beautiful..."
    - Leeanne Schieving
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. . Barry, Joan and..."
Death Notice

COTTLE,
Sharland Faye (Granny):
At her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in her 74th year. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Norma and Noel Latimer, Mark and Rebekah Shelley, and Monica and Nick Clarke. Loved grandmother of Matthew, Nicolle, Riki, Libby, Rico, Charlotte, and Manu. Messages c/- PO Box 443, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Granny's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads (entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road) on Monday, May 20, at 12.30pm.

Published in The Press on May 15, 2019
