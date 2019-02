Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shane ROFFEY. View Sign



Passed away peacefully after a long battle, on February 25, 2019, aged 50 years. He will be greatly missed by his children: Arjay, Tia, and Kei. Much loved son of Sue and the late Brian, eldest brother of Mark, Donna, and Tarcille, a loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Special thanks to all Shane's carers at The Oaks. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Shane, donations to NZ Brain Research Institute would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral for Shane will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, March 2, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.







ROFFEY, Shane Patrick:Passed away peacefully after a long battle, on February 25, 2019, aged 50 years. He will be greatly missed by his children: Arjay, Tia, and Kei. Much loved son of Sue and the late Brian, eldest brother of Mark, Donna, and Tarcille, a loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Special thanks to all Shane's carers at The Oaks. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Shane, donations to NZ Brain Research Institute would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral for Shane will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, March 2, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. Published in The Press on Feb. 27, 2019

