Scott Michael (Scotty):

Passed away unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, on February 26, 2019, aged 37 years. Cherished son of Mike and Cath; loved and devoted fiancée of Rebecca Miller (Becca), much loved brother and brother-in-law of Luke and Tania, fun loving uncle of Ella, and Ava, Richard, and Lincoln, and Isaac, and Ellie.

"So many happy memories,

a top guy gone too soon."

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Scott Greenlees, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Kids NZ would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Scott's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, March 5, at 2.00pm.







Published in The Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

