WHITE, Sarah Jane:
19.8.63 - 29.1.2019
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
Sarah, dying at home surrounded by love was a blessing! The many loving, kindnesses and messages after her death were remarkable and not forgotten. The "team" of nursing friends who looked after her in those last days helped family immeasurably. As one said "I loved that girl!" So did we all.
- Brian, Simon, Terri, Millie, Jack, Miranda, Christopher, Leigh, Michaela, Anna, Margot and Beau.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019