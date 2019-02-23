BLAIR, Sarah Louise:
Passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Hamish, adored mother of Ethan and Oliver, much loved daughter of Sheila and Steve, and treasured friend to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Sarah Blair, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Sarah will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Ave, Rangiora, on Tuesday, February 26, at 2.00pm, thereafter private interment.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019