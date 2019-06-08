SHERLOCK, Sandra Roma:
On June 5, 2019, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria Rest Home, Rangiora, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Spencer, loved mum and mother-in-law of John and Connie, and Caroline and Michael, loved Grandma of Thomas and Matthew Coker and Jesse, Finlay and Emily Sherlock. Loved sister of Lex and Glen Calder. The family wish to acknowledge and thank Bainswood Rest Home and Hospital for their care and support. Messages to the Sherlock Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, cnr Brookside Terrace and Aorangi Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch, on Monday, June 10, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019