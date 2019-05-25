WYKES,
Samuel Robert (Sam):
4.4.1982 - 26.5.2007
Twelve years is a long time without you Sam, we miss you so much but are also grateful for the 25 years we had with you, enjoying your laughter, sense of fun and beautiful smile!
Your Life was a Blessing,
Your Memory a Treasure,
You are Loved beyond Words
And Missed beyond Measure.
Travel well Sam and in Peace. Maybe we will meet again in a future time.
With Love from Mum, Dad, Glen and all your Family and Friends. xxxxxx
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019