STANLEY, Samuel John

William (Sammy):

It is with overwhelming sadness we advise that Sammy has died unexpectedly, aged 26 years. His illness meant the voices and confusion in his head were too much for him to bear and we understand why he could no longer stay with us. Sam takes with him immeasurable love from his mum and dad, Jeanette and Martyn, sister Katie, niece Zoey, and family and friends. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Sam's wishes. A private Memorial service for Sam will be held at a later date. Messages to 109 Main Road, Governors Bay, RD1, 8971.

You were a gift to us from God and to God you return.

Blessed are we to have had you in our family.

You are our shining light.

Rest in Peace, Sammy.



