Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Sallyanne Nonita (Sally):

Peacefully, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Burwood Hospital with her loving family at her side, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife and friend of Peter. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Brigid and Andrew Nuthall, Sonja and Sean Hanton, Simon and Katie Consedine, and the late Catherine Consedine. Treasured Nana Sally of Louis, Findlay, Philippa, Nora, and William. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Wayne and Christine Nelsen, Fran and Peter Allom, Chris and Lisa Nelsen, Barry and Annette Nelsen, Patrick and the late Margaret Consedine, Charles and Raelene Consedine, Maureen Consedine, and Anne and John Brier. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, and friend to many. The Family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff at Burwood Hospital for their gentle care of Mum over the last two weeks. Messages may be addressed to the Consedine Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/snconsedine1305 A Requiem Mass for Sallyanne will be Celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 170 Hoon Hay Road, Hoon Hay, Christchurch, on Monday, May 20, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Vigil Service for Sally will be held at Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, Christchurch, the evening prior, at 6.00pm.







CONSEDINE,Sallyanne Nonita (Sally):Peacefully, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Burwood Hospital with her loving family at her side, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife and friend of Peter. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Brigid and Andrew Nuthall, Sonja and Sean Hanton, Simon and Katie Consedine, and the late Catherine Consedine. Treasured Nana Sally of Louis, Findlay, Philippa, Nora, and William. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Wayne and Christine Nelsen, Fran and Peter Allom, Chris and Lisa Nelsen, Barry and Annette Nelsen, Patrick and the late Margaret Consedine, Charles and Raelene Consedine, Maureen Consedine, and Anne and John Brier. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, and friend to many. The Family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff at Burwood Hospital for their gentle care of Mum over the last two weeks. Messages may be addressed to the Consedine Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/snconsedine1305 A Requiem Mass for Sallyanne will be Celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 170 Hoon Hay Road, Hoon Hay, Christchurch, on Monday, May 20, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Vigil Service for Sally will be held at Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, Christchurch, the evening prior, at 6.00pm. Published in The Press from May 15 to May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers