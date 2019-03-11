Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away unexpectedly in Greymouth as a result of an accident on March 6, 2019, aged 37. Adored husband and best friend of Anna, devoted dad and best mate of Connor, and Sophie, beloved only son of Annette and Kevin, much loved brother of Leah, favourite son-in-law of Keith and Kate Honey, loved brother-in-law of Aaron and Jules, and Scott and Jo, loved uncle of Eilish, Harrison, Alex, Tessa, Simone, and Maddy, and a loved cousin and friend of many. Messages to 44 Bidgood Street, Greymouth 7805. Donations to Coast Guard West Coast would be appreciated and may be made at the service or posted to PO Box 368, Gryemouth 7840. A Service to celebrate Ryan's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.00am. Ryan will then be laid to rest at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladstone.







