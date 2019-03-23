SHAPCOTT, Russell:
|
On March 21, 2019, at Cashmere View Hospital, Christchurch, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ethne, loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Jane and Brian, treasured Pa of Caitlin, and Kelly, and great-grandad of Blake, and Chloe. Messages can be addressed to the Shapcott family, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service to celebrate Russell's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, March 26 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019