HORLOR, Russell Dillon:
On May 27, 2019, peacefully after a bravely fought illness, at home surrounded by his family. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Anna, for 47 years. Much admired father and father-in-law of Hannibal, Annabella and Callum. Loved pop of Briana, and Ivy. Messages to the Horlor family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A graveside service will be held at the Cust Cemetery, Earlys Road, on Thursday, May 30, at 2.00pm. Followed by a celebration of Russell's life at his home on Saturday, June 1, from midday until late.
Published in The Press on May 29, 2019