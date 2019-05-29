DENNE, Russell Frank:
Peacefully passed away on May 27, 2019, at Windsor Care, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Matt, and Stephen and Kathryn, grandfather of Sophie, Ethan; Andrew, and Rachel, son of the late Frank and Elizabeth, and cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and a dear friend to many.
"We loved him dearly and
he will be greatly missed."
A Funeral Service to celebrate Russell's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 5, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on May 29, 2019