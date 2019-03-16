BUNZ, Russell Denis:

Russell passed away after a very short and sudden illness at Cairns Hospital on March 7, 2019, aged 59 years. He has gone to join his dad Denny and his daughter Grace. He is much loved and missed by his wife Jacqui, his daughter Jess, his mum Colleen, his in-laws Ray and Judy Larbey, his siblings and their families David and Maureen, Jennifer and Renny, Stephen and Vivianne, Sharon and Lester, Wayne and Heidi. and all his extended family and friends in New Zealand, Australia and Nauru. A wake celebrating his life has been held in Brisbane, but we ask you all to raise a glass and make a toast to Russell, a decent, humble and kind man who loved having a beer and a bet at The Plough, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Messages can be sent to 53 Rose Lane, Gordon Park, QLD 4031, Australia.



