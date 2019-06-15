CURD, Rupert:

Sandra, Chris, Rachel and Riley sincerely thank all the very special people and friends who supported us with the many flowers, messages, food and visits during Rupert's illness and his passing, also for the amazing support at his funeral service, it was a great celebration for a very special person who has connected with so many people. We would also like to thank the specialists, Nurse Maude Hospice and nursing staff for their utmost care of Rupert. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks.







