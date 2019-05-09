CURD, Rupert Philip:
On May 7, 2019, passed away peacefully at "Wattslea" surrounded by his family. Aged 64 years. Much cherished and beloved husband of Sandra. Loved and respected Dad of Chris, and Rachel, and father-in-law of Riley, and beloved Pop of Jane and Sam. A service to celebrate Rupert's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, on Monday, May 13, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from May 9 to May 11, 2019