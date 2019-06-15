Acknowledgment

DUNSMUIR, Ruby Merle:



Donald, Anne, Mark and families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us during the loss of our much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Your visits, flowers, cards, letters and calls were all greatly appreciated. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. A special thank you to all Ruby's neighbours and friends whose care and support enabled Ruby to stay in her home as long as she could and a special thank you to all the staff at The Mapels Retirement Village and Ilam Lifecare for the care and dedication to Ruby over the past 18 months. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and a heartfelt thanks to you all.



