PATERSON, Royce John:
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, passed away peacefully in Christchurch, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen, much loved father and father-in-law of Gaye (deceased) and Brian Scott, Annette and David Eggelton, and Fiona and Christopher Sharma. Loved grandfather of Christian and Rachael, Logan and Claire; Bonnie and Matt, Olivia and Scott, Jonathan, and Daniel (deceased); Joshua, and Jordan, loved great-grandfather of Annabelle, Emily; Chloe, Haisley; Sophie, Naomi; Jaxon, Matai, and Sienna. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Royce Paterson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Royce's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, May 6, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2019