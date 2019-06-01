STRAIGHT,
Murray Roald (Roy):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, on May 27, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Diana and Wayne Hann, Barry and Vivienne, Kevin and Barbara (Havelock), and Murray and Aileen. A much loved grandad of Simon, Ursula (USA), Amanda; Terry, Caroline; Paul, Richard, David; Nichola, Claire, Michael, and Andrew; and their partners. A loved great-grandad of all his great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Roy Straight', C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at a later date to be advised.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019